B1 Teaser: Gen. George Armstrong Custer, really? Kay Johnson Kay Johnson Author email 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Library of Congress Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Gen. George Armstrong Custer, really?Brian Haines has a joke and MCHS updates in this week’s More to the Story column.B2 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Update Brian Haines Joke George Armstrong Custer Column Week Kay Johnson Author email Follow Kay Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesMcLeod County approves new sales tax for road repairsFirst District Association breaks ground on 'monumental' expansion'At least she's not out there by herself'Brownton teen injured in rollover crashMcLeod County 4-H'ers finish top 10 on national stageOne injured in crash on State Highway 15Hutchinson Best Buy will close in two monthsAmos Yoder, 102Gov. Tim Walz signs executive order creating biofuels councilFOOTBALL: Tigers roll past Rocori to stay undefeated Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS