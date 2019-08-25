B1 Teaser: Picture this! Kay Johnson Kay Johnson Aug 25, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Picture this!Local photographers share their favorite moments in this week’s Snaps column.B12 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Kay Johnson Follow Kay Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesGlencoe man dies after being trapped in corn binDynamite found in garage near LitchfieldHow to save money at the Minnesota State FairDiscovery of dynamite leads to controlled explosion in Harvey TownshipLitchfield City Council approves raising tobacco age to 21'It has been my life'Luce Line pavement gap filledLittle Lambs preschool program bigger this yearTOWN BALL: State field narrows after first weekendPUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS