Make Valentine’s Day special by making some cherry-flavored sweets. I’ve included recipes for cherry bars, a beverage and a dessert salad.
Cherry Chews
This bar recipe looks complicated but only takes about 15 minutes to make. You make a simple crust and then add a cherry and coconut filling and frost with a glaze when bars are cooled.
Crust
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup rolled oats
1 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter
Filling
2 eggs
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
2 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon baking powdered
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup coconut
1 cup well drained maraschino cherries, quartered (reserve juice)
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Frosting
1 1/2 tablespoon soft butter
1 cup confectioners sugar
4-5 tablespoons cherry juice
1/8 teaspoon almond extract
For crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flour, oats, brown sugar, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Press into 9-by-13 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
For filling: In a large bowl beat eggs, stir in brown sugar and almond extract. Mix flour, baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt and stir into egg mixture until combined. Fold in coconut and cherries. Spread mixture over prepared crust using a spatula. Sprinkle with pecans. Bake 350 degrees for 25 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove from oven and allow to cool while preparing frosting.
For frosting: Combine all ingredients for frosting and stir until smooth, add additional cherry juice or confectioner sugar to achieve desired consistency. Spread over cooled filling.
Shirley Temple Beverage
This simple recipe is a perfect beverage for kids on Valentine’s Day. It’s the perfect combination of sweet, and orange juice adds zing. You could use 7-Up or ginger ale instead of Sprite.
1 cup Sprite
1/3 cup orange juice
2 tablespoons grenadine syrup
6 medium size ice cubes
Optional: 1 maraschino cherry with stem
Fill glass with crushed ice just under the rim. To get pretty color effect, add ingredients in this order: pour orange juice, then Sprite, then grenadine syrup (add more if you want it darker). Top with a maraschino cherry. This makes one serving.
Strawberry Tapioca Salad
This is a light, fluffy dessert salad with strawberry Jello and tapioca. It only takes about 10 minutes to make.
3 ounce box of tapioca cook and serve pudding
4.6 ounce box of vanilla cook and serve pudding
3 cups water
3.4 ounce box of strawberry Jello
12 ounces Cool Whip
1 cup strawberries, cut up
Mix tapioca and vanilla puddings in saucepan. Add water and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, stir constantly until thick, about 3-5 minutes. Add strawberry Jello and cool. When it is cool, add Cool Whip and strawberries. Serve immediately or store in refrigerator. This makes 12 servings.