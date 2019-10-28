Barbara’s Langseth’s contribution to the world around her transcends any list of accomplishments. In high school, she had an active career. She was a cheerleader and in the band. She was a pianist, organist, and soloist. But, in her senior year, she suffered a serious toboggan accident, and everything changed. The promise contained in her active high school career had, of necessity, found a new dimension.
After her accident, Barbara spent 3½ months at the University of Minnesota Hospital. She came home in April to be inducted into the National Honor Society and graduated with her class.
She attended Ridgewater College, then Southwest State University, graduating with a BS degree in English Education. She then went on to become, for 31 years, 1974 to 2005, an excellent English teacher in the Litchfield high school.
Barbara was quadriplegic. She had lost the use of her legs, but did have the use of her arms and hands, though not of her fingers. She wrote with a felt tip pen and typed with sticks attached to her hands. In the classroom, she used an overhead instead of the traditional black-white board.
Though confined to her wheelchair, Barbara learned to drive using hand controls in a Handicapable Van. She drove everywhere, including a long road trip to Florida, then up the East Coast and finally home to Litchfield.
Students respected and loved Barbara and learned a great deal more than simply subject matter from her. Without speaking a word about herself, she was an example of perseverance and determination in overcoming truly difficult life circumstances. Her grace, courage, and indeed her quiet heroism were her greatest contribution to her students and the larger community of people who knew her. Over the years her example inspired countless numbers of people.
Barbara’s longtime friend and caregiver Karin Brink has written of the importance of religion in Barbara’s life: “Her faith in the Lord sustained her through her years in the wheelchair. She ‘walked’ with the Lord for 39 years, living for and trusting in Him. She used her talents and time in service to her Lord. Through her faith in Him, the Lord gave her the strength and will to carry on. She gave Him the Glory.”
Barbara passed from us in 2006. She lives on in the memory of the great many who witnessed her difficulties and her triumph.