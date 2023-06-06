Litchfield’s postseason win streak ended as Holy Family Catholic rallied for five runs over its last two at-bats to beat the Dragons 6-4 in the Section 5AA winner’s bracket final Monday at Cologne.
Litchfield led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but Nick Jorrison dropped an opposite-field three-run home run just beyond the short right field fence to tie the game. The Fire added two more runs in the sixth to grab the lead and eventually the win.
Litchfield, 11-13 overall, fell to the elimination bracket, where it was to play Breck, 17-5, Tuesday after this edition of the Independent Review went to press. The winner of that game advnces to the section championship game, where Holy Family, 17-5, awaits. The title game and berth in the state tournament is set for Thursday at Cologne.
Litchfield had been on a roll entering Monday’s game, having won three straight playoff games and six of its last eight games. And the Dragons looked like they were ready to continue the streak.
After allowing a Holy Family run in the bottom of the first, Litchfield came back with two runs in each of the third and fourth inning to take the 4-1 lead.
Junior centerfielder Jack McCann and senior Ashton Sullivan played key roles at the plate, driving in two runs each. Sullivan finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, as well.
Senior right-hander Bradley Larson started and went 5 1/3 innings, taking the loss after giving up eight hits and six runs.
Beat NYA 7-5
The Dragons reached the section winner’s bracket final on the strength of a three-run home run by Anthony Estrada’s that lifted them to a 7-5 win over Norwood Young America Thursday at Norwood Sports Complex.
Senior Calvin Jones led Litchfield with three hits and two runs scored, while Connor Taber added two hits and two RBI.
Hunter Schultz started and went six innings to get the win on the mound for Litchfield, scattering 12 hits while striking out four and walking two.
Caden Besemer relieved in the seventh and survived a rocky outing in which he walked three to pick up the save. NYA had runners on second and third with two outs when Besemer got a called third strike for the final out of the game.