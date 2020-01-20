While some people may think doing a few physical activities is sufficient for their health needs, health experts say, diversifying activities is better.
“The benefits of doing multiple physical activities helps you to have a total body workout,” said Marne Martin, physical therapist at Hutchinson Health Orthopedic & Rehab Clinic. “It helps to prevent mental boredom — more than anything — and which helps you to kind of stick to the program. So if you’re constantly changing things up a little bit, your mind is constantly being challenged — as well as your body — to keep you more focused on sticking with your exercise program.”
People of all ages, sexes, races can benefit from performing different physical activities. Some of the benefits physical activity offers are maintaining healthy weight; active adults can lower risk for depression and decline in cognitive functioning as they age; it can also help lower risk of coronary heart disease, diabetes and cancer, according to National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Health benefits of exercising is not limited to the physical, people benefit emotionally, too. People who can’t get a good night’s sleep, exercising helps falling asleep faster and better, according to 2019 fitness article by Mayo Clinic.
“If you’re having depression or any mental thing, physical activity definitely helps that,” said Elsie Elness, personal trainer at Anytime Fitness in Litchfield. “I know that it’s a lot cheaper to do physical activity than buying (medicine) to help depression or any mental illnesses. It also helps reduce stress. It helps boost your mood. It also helps boost your metabolism — that I can go on and on with the benefits of physical activity.”
The Department of Health and Human Services recommends people to engage 150 minutes a week in moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes a week in vigorous aerobic activity; people should spread activities such as running, walking or swimming throughout the week; and strength training exercises for muscle groups twice a week.
Exercising can help diabetics, Elness said a lady who lost 24 pounds saw her blood pressure and insulin levels improve.
“So she’s incredibly happy about that, because insulin is very expensive,” Elness said. “Her husband had a stroke, so he is basically paralyzed on the left-side of his body, but by doing weight training with us and simple movements that help get his muscles working again, he’s able to actually lift his arm now, and he’s actually able to hold the dumbbell — he was not able to do that — and now he can use both of his legs.”
Clare Koezly, an occupational therapist at SteppingStone Therapeutic in Hutchinson, helps age 3 to 14 who have trouble regulating their sensory input, through physical activities.
“So they might get overwhelmed at certain things,” Koezly said, “or they might need help with social skills — it just kind of depends on the kid. So usually I’ll recommend what we call ‘heavy work activities’ — the climbing, running, jumping, sports — stuff like that. To kind of help with emotional regulation, and those can be helpful for just kind of anybody getting that input into your body. It’s helpful for feeling more regulated.”
Having meaningful physical activities as part of a daily routine helps with one’s physical and emotional wellbeing, Koezly said.
“Probably the biggest benefit from a physical therapy standpoint, when you do more than one type of exercise or activity," Martin added, "is that it helps to prevent injuries. When you are continuously doing the same activity over and over again, that’s when we start to see things like stress, fractures and repetitive strain injuries.”