April 13, 2021
Bernard “Bernie” E. Kielty, 74, of Litchfield, died Tuesday April 13, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A family service was at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation followed by a walk-through visitation, Saturday April 17, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield.
Bernard E. Kielty, the son of Gerard and Olive (Rohrbeck) Kielty was born Jan. 3, 1947 in Forest City. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964 and was united in marriage to Julie Martin May 27, 1967 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grove City. After high school Bernie did auto body work and worked in construction until he purchased his own trucks and began hauling shingles to job sites and delivering milk to the Forest City Creamery. Bernie continued working in construction and started the B.E. Kielty Trucking, hauling loads of dirt and gravel as an owner. A trip to Las Vegas turned into spending winters in Laughlin, Nevada. He liked having a daily routine and enjoyed visiting, coffee time with his friends, playing cards and cribbage and taking trips to the casino.
Bernie is survived by his wife Julie of Watkins; Gerry Kielty, and Kris Dollerschell of Litchfield, and Brenda (Ronald) Warren of Watkins; grandchildren, Justine (Anthony) Hawes, Tyler (Michaella) Kielty, Marissa (Casey) Warren, and Nolan Warren; great-grandson Max Hawes; sister-in-law Marna Kielty; a niece and nephews; and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jerry; nephew John; and great-nephew Douglas.
