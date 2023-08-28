Aug. 24, 2023
Bernard “Butch” Joseph Funk, 79, husband of Mary, of Hutchinson passed away Thursday at Cokato Manor in Cokato. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stewart at a later date. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Pianist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Congregational hymns were, “Jesus Is Calling,” “How Great Thou Art,” “On Eagle’s Wings," “Softly And Tenderly,” “I Am The Bread Of Life,” “Song of Farewell” and “Battle Hymn Of The Republic”. Lector was Tom Maiers. Eucharistic minister was LaMae Maiers. Gift bearers were Nicolas Solemsaas, Jayla Funk and Sebastian Funk. Honorary casket bearers were his grandchildren. Casket bearers were Andrew Olson, Abigail Huset, Justin Funk, Nathan Maiers, Tim Leskey and Travis Leskey. Military honors were by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Butch was born Dec. 10, 1943, in Boon Lake Township, Renville County, the son of Lloyd and Barbara (Gertie) Funk. He was baptized as an infant at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hector, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Bonafice Catholic Church in Stewart. He received his education in Buffalo Lake, and was a graduate of the Buffalo Lake High School class of 1961.
On May 13, 1968, Butch entered active military duty and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged Aug. 25, 1969, having achieved the rank of SP5.
On May 6, 1967, Butch was united in marriage to Mary Maiers at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. After their marriage, the couple resided in Cokato most of their married life. Butch and Mary were blessed with four children. Butch was employed as a service tech for the telephone company in Cokato, retiring in 2006. After his retirement, he drove school bus.
Butch was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the American Legion in Cokato and the VFW in Litchfield.
Butch enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, traveling and watching TV. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
When he needed assistance with his daily care, Butch became a resident of Cokato.
Blessed be his memory.
Butch is survived by his wife, Mary Funk of Hutchinson; children, Kevin Funk and Julie Books of Hutchinson, Angela (Mathew) Solamsaas of Morris, Jeffrey (Julie) Funk of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Benjamin (Patricia) Funk of Richfield; grandchildren Courtney Duvick, Gabriela Retzer, Catherine Roberts, Abigail Huset, Andrew Olson, Nicholas Solamsaas, Justin Funk, Jayla Funk, Sebastian Funk and Kyle Funk; sisters Pearl Anderson and Delores Leskey; brother Jacob Funk; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Barbara Funk; brothers, Jacob “Shorty” Funk, Dwayne Funk, John Funk and Lloyd Funk Jr.
Arrangements were by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.