Beth Schnell was born and raised in Litchfield, where she was brought up by an entrepreneur with a spirit for prosperity and hard work, and a mother who was loved by all who knew her.
According to Beth, she grew up in a typical household with a typical life, encouraged to work hard and study hard in school. Her father, Bob Sparboe, started Sparboe Farms, known as Sparboe Chick Company then, back in 1954 after he returned from service in Korea.
“My dad worked long, hard hours when he was growing the business,” Beth said, “like other independent business owners who provide for their families. Dad was a very smart, very focused man, and the company and the growing business were his passion.”
Growing up in Litchfield was a wonderful experience, she said. She was encouraged to take part in extracurricular activities, and at the same time, she and her siblings also had responsibilities at home.
“I was just talking the other day about how wonderful it was to grow up at that time and what a blessing it was to be in a small town with good people and the freedoms we had,” she said
Reflecting on how her mother was present and active in the community, Schnell said, she always knew where her children were. She said it was normal for her to spend time with friends doing typical small town girl things, often having sleepovers with her farm friends, which was always so enjoyable for a girl who grew up in the city. There were, she said, so many activities and things for young people to do, either through the school or church programs, that young she was kept busy enjoying the opportunities she sought while she grew and began to dream about what the future would hold for her.
Schnell believes much of her confidence and success were triggered by the good years and the positive experiences she had at Litchfield High School, when a teenager could join different clubs and partake in various activities in a welcoming environment where, she said, she felt a part of something bigger. Based on her own experiences, she believes that involvement in extracurricular activities such as sports or music or marching band builds character and gives each individual an opportunity to learn how to work in a team environment.
“I credit Keith Johnson, who was probably one of the most demanding teachers but also the most rewarding because he had a unique way of inspiring his students to excel, and that not only touches each student, but it brings pride to the entire community.” Schnell said.
She said finds it amazing that someone can take a large group of kids from all walks of life and create a beautiful performance that is so cohesive, and it was super fun for her to have been a part of the school band.
She worked at her father’s company while she grew up, and she learned a great deal from the experiences of working in the plant. From calling trucks to business negotiations, she enjoyed the satisfaction she would experience when she participated in closing a deal. Throughout her life, she spent a great deal of time with her dad, who taught her that if she had the ability to relate to others and sell, she could always make a good living.
She dated the “boy across the street” in high school, and they both went on to college at Gustavus Adolphus, where she majored in business and Spanish. She always had an interest in journalism and writing, so much so in fact, that she took a job out of college in an advertising agency in the media department, writing proposals and summaries. She said she felt fully prepared for the position because she had wonderful teachers in high school who taught her the value of writing well and succinctly, no matter what role she was in.
Schnell exudes such enthusiasm and energy; she seems to have always known what she wanted in her life. At some point, she decided it was time to learn more about sales.
“I knew I needed to learn so I took a job in food brokerage in a Minneapolis grocery store,” she said. “I loved the customers and the sales process.”
She married the boy next door, and returned to the family business in 1985. She has three daughters who are each involved in the family businesses, and she is proud that she raised such competent young women who have each succeeded in her own right. She enjoys spending time with her family, and over the years has been able to mentor other young people in business.
“I frequently tell young people to find something where you can be passionate and make a living,” she said.
She has contributed to various foundations and other causes and does her best to focus on causes that she can affect in a positive way, balancing both the foundational work she does along with being at the helm of a large organization.
In particular, she advocates for leadership roles for women in her industry. She has always been interested in working on a cause or a board that can help move the needle, whether in education or agriculture, in support of both men and women. Most importantly, in Beth’s eyes, at the end of the day it’s all about helping people and making a difference, which she has done well beyond the ordinary.
She took the role of president at Sparboe Companies when her father passed away in 2005, and since then, she has grown the business to a global level, created jobs for people across the nation. She has dealt with a shifting market all while serving communities with egg donations.
She has managed complicated regulatory changes and the constant evolution of global markets, but the one thing that has not changed in all that time is the egg.
Nor has the need to have a good, strong team of people around her without whom, she says, none of these things would have taken place. This she learned from the years she spent alongside her dad.
“My dad had tremendous intuition, and he was always good at finding the right people to bring in the expertise he needed at any given time and he trusted his own instincts,” Schnell said.
She said she’s humbled and grateful for her induction into the Litchfield Hall of Fame, and her days of advocacy and contribution are far from over. Her legacy of strength, hard work and determination will continue to contribute to feeding families and enriching lives with her many talents and her passion for service.
Her words of advice to young people are to focus on what will make you successful, spread your wings and explore, get involved and take advantage of all that life has to offer. Find something of intrinsic interest to you, show up, participate, and have fun.