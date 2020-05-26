May 24, 2020
Betty Jane Rozeske, 82, of rural Silver Lake passed away Sunday, May 24, at Hutchinson Health. A visitation was Thursday, May 28, at the Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. A private family Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Rozeske was at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. Tony Stubeda officiated. Alice Nowak was the organist. Reader for the mass was Brian Stibal. Honorary urn bearers were Betty’s grandchildren. Urn bearers were Bruce Rozeske and Barb Fiecke.
Betty Rozeske was born Nov. 1, 1937, in Biscay, the daughter of John “Jack” and Lillian (Prochaska) Sustacek. Betty graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1955.
On Sept. 12, 1959, Betty J. Sustacek and Alvin J. Rozeske were joined in holy marriage at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with two children.
Betty loved to dance! She was a fun-loving person and enjoyed life! Betty and Al spent a couple of weeks in March in Florida for 20 years.
She formerly worked as an office assistant for a variety of companies in the area, in addition to working at the Corner Bar in Winsted.
Betty belonged to Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake.
Survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Al Rozeske; son Bruce (Lora) Rozeske of Lilydale; daughter Barb Fiecke (Don Carrigan) of Silver Lake; grandchildren, Emily (Mike) Peterson and Christina Rozeske, Katelyn Fiecke and Josh Fiecke; other relatives and many friends.
Preceded in death by her parents.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to thepetersonchapel.com.