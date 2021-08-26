Aug. 24, 2021
Beverly Joan Kirchner, 90, of Hutchinson, passed away Aug. 24. A memorial service was Monday, Aug. 30, with visitation prior to the service, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover. Burial followed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Hanover.
Beverly Joan Kirchner was born April 28, 1931 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Harold and Alice (Wadman) Bickford. She was baptized as an infant May 8, 1932. She received her education and graduated from Roosevelt High school. Beverly was blessed with 10 children, Steven, Roxanne, Susan, Kenneth, Paula, John, Leonard, Natasha, Heidi, and Jamie.
Beverly worked and retired from ADC Magnetic Controls where she was blessed with many lifelong friends. She enjoyed camping, fishing, ceramics, gardening, canning, cooking, and loved children. She was a foster parent, was always willing to help babysit and helped send children to church camp. She especially enjoyed time with her family; camping, fishing, and playing cards. She was an avid reader and when sight became difficult; she enjoyed listening to audio books.
Beverly married Jerome Kirchner July 28, 1995. They resided on a hobby farm in Loretto, until Jerome’s passing July 17, 2019. Beverly moved to Hutchinson, and lived at Ecumen Oaks until she passed away Aug. 24, at the age of 90 years old. Blessed be her memory.
Beverly leaves a legacy. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Steven Gustafson, Roxanne (Dave) Mickelson, Susan (Charles) Stenberg, John Wilhelm, Leonard Wilhelm, Natasha Kirchner, Heidi Kirchner, and Jamie Kirchner. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren; 99 great-grandchildren; 41 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family members and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Harold Bickford and Alice Gurholt; brother James Bickford; daughter Paula Glotzbach; son Kenneth Gustafson; husband Jerome Kirchner; daughters-in-law, Linda Wilhelm and Martha Gustafson; great-grandson Cameron Gustafson; and also, Gerald Gustafson and John Wilhelm Sr.
The family of Beverly would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and kindness during this time. Our wish is that you take the love, joy, and happiness you received from Beverly and spread it to those who touch your life. No individual acknowledgements will be sent. God Bless you!
In lieu of flowers donations will be shared with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Education for Haiti) in Hanover, and Faith Lutheran Church (Youth Ministry) in Hutchinson.
Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. 763-497-5362, thepetersonchapel.com.