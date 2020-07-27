Tell us about yourself.
I am a proud 63-year-old father of four young men ages 27, 16, 15 and 12. Married to Dawn for 18 years. I am a maintenance tech at Aeon in Chaska. Veteran of the USN, USAF & MNARNG. Lived in Hutchinson since 1997. God and family first. Held many blue collar and mid- to upper-level management positions. Lead by example. Feel 25 most of the time. High-energy individual. Great listener. Grew up in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Love Hutchinson!
Why are you running for Hutchinson City Council Seat 3?
I am running because I care and because I have been asked to serve and will do the people's work. My fellow citizens will direct my path.
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing the Hutchinson City Council today?
The biggest issue facing Hutchinson is the safety and well-being of our kids. Without happy and healthy families in our community, we will not survive.
What should the role of the Hutchinson government be in growing the city’s tax base?
Bring in new businesses. I have never been impressed with this city's ability to entice new business into our community. Jobs, jobs and jobs.
If elected, how would you gather input from constituents, and how would that input play a role in your decision-making on the council?
The best way to get input from our citizenry is by direct contact. Go out and meet with our neighbors. Find out what they want and make it happen.
The city’s five-year general fund budget forecast predicts tax levy increases of 4.6 to 6.1 percent may be needed to balance future budgets, and those estimates have been called conservative. What do you think should be done to balance future budgets?
Balanced budgets, while important, always come with some pain. Taxes are not popular. They are a necessary side of the sword and rarely avoidable, especially now with COVID-19 and its devastating effects on our economy!
To what issues should Hutchinson City Council pay more attention?
The simple things such as how our decisions affect our fellow citizens, our neighbors and being extremely transparent about our processes and procedures.