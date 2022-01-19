Just when the word was getting out that Allina Hospice Foundation’s Blizzard Blast Charity Event was back in 2022, it was canceled due to an uptick in COVID cases.
Rather than lose the fundraising momentum, community members as a committee have chosen to move ahead and host the event as “Blizzard Blast Hospice Fundraiser.”
According to Lona Oltmann, longtime Blizzard Blast volunteer, the venue has changed from the Glencoe City Center to the backroom at the King Pin Pub in Plato. The date remains the same: 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. While there is no sit-down dinner, food will be available for purchase. Raffles, silent and live auctions will be back, as well as familiar faces such as emcee and auctioneer Brian Biermann, and pianist Doug Stuedeman. For those who like to dance, Something ’70s is taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.
When it comes to the silent and live auction items, Oltmann said there has been an “outpouring of donations.” Highlights include an autographed acoustic guitar by Kenny Chesney, dinner for four at Pittsburgh Blue in Maple Grove, a wild game dinner for six, a four-hour gig by South 40 Band, a one-hour carriage ride and a custom fire ring.
“We plan to close silent auction tables at intervals, so if attendees choose to stay for a short time, they still can participate and not have to stay until 8:30 p.m.,” Oltmann said. “We plan on holding the live auction at 7:45 p.m.”
While it’s always good to have an event to look forward to — especially during the long winter month of January — Blizzard Blast is more than a good time. It’s a longtime fundraiser with the money staying local to help pay for the cost of massage and musical therapy for hospice patients.
During 2021, there were 244 music therapy visits and 102 massage therapy sessions. This is down from past years, Oltmann said COVID-19 severely limited the number of visits due to facility restrictions.
WHAT IS HOSPICE?
While some think of hospice as a building or a special place, it’s not about bricks and mortar, but an end-of-life care philosophy. The object is to treat the whole person, not just the disease. The emphasis is on comfort care and quality of life. Hospice services are available wherever a patient chooses to live — at home, in an assisted-living facility, or in a nursing home.
Among those who are receiving hospice services is Bill Gould of Glencoe, who is dying from esophagus cancer.
“He is currently receiving excellent hospice care from nurse Laura Skelley, aide Judy Hecksel and hospice volunteer JoAnn Chrast,” said Pam Gould, Bill’s wife. “Even our dog Cocoa looks forward to their visits.”
Bill was diagnosed Oct. 30 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He was given three to six months to live. The couple reached out to Allina to immediately start hospice care. They wanted their help to keep him comfortable and free of pain during his last few months of life. Hospice makes it possible for Bill to stay at home surrounded by family and loved ones until he dies.
“We called Allina Hospice on a Friday,” Pam recalled. “They offered to come and admit him over the weekend, but we had family coming. They came Monday and have been here at least three times a week without asking. They constantly tell us, ‘They are only a phone call away.’ Wouldn’t you know the only times we have had real issues like rashes and confusion was on weekends. True to their word, they were just a phone call away.
“And their communication with one another is terrific. By Monday morning, Laura, his hospice nurse, knew exactly what his problems were and what was ordered to help him. That kind of communication doesn’t always work with other organizations.”
Pam said the hospice workers continue to keep with these guidelines as his condition changes.
“They have made it possible to enjoy instead of dread these last few months,” she said. “With hospice, we were able to take Bill up to Lake Superior with all of his family for three days of celebrating his life. It did help that we hired a chef to cook and a photographer to document these memories. You have to be homebound with home care, but hospice gives you this flexibility. It was perfect.”
In addition to caring for Bill, hospice provides support for the family, too. If Bill has a bad day, they try to fix it. If Pam is scared as his wife, they are there to listen and encourage her to take care of herself.
“I can’t imagine doing this alone,” Pam said “Everything from nursing to spiritual care is so needed during this dying process. With their help in hospice, Bill has been able to gracefully say goodbye to family and friends. He has even been spiritually strong enough to plan his own funeral. Thank you everyone for making this time one of wonderful memories and love.”