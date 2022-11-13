Litchfield School District Bond voting results
SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 1
Approval of School District Bond Issue
Shall the school board of Independent School District No. 465 (Litchfield Public Schools) be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $13,545,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction and equipping of an aquatics facility; the construction and equipping of locker rooms, community and family changing rooms and other support spaces at that facility; the relocation of storage areas; and the construction and installation of various athletic field and related site improvements? BY VOTING "YES" ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.
|Precinct
|YES
|NO
|Acoma Township
|1
|0
|Acton Township
|10
|4
|Cedar Mills Twp.
|2
|1
|Danielson Twp.
|0
|0
|Darwin
|42
|108
|Darwin Township
|113
|159
|Ellsworth Twp.
|106
|213
|Forest City Twp.
|155
|188
|Forest Prairie Twp.
|13
|36
|Greenleaf Twp.
|188
|194
|Harvey Township
|58
|109
|Kingston
|5
|44
|Kingston Twp.
|40
|153
|Litchfield W1
|365
|248
|Litchfield W2
|264
|260
|Litchfield W3
|288
|190
|Litchfield W4
|270
|241
|Litchfield W5
|227
|174
|Litchfield Twp.
|236
|224
|Manannah Twp.
|21
|32
|Totals
|2405
|2578
