River of Hope Church in Hutchinson is hosting author the Rev. Angela Denker who will talk about her 2022 edition of "Red State Christians." The event is Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. The schedule features a worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Denker as the guest preacher, following a light lunch will be served with the book talk at noon.
Currently, River of Hope is accepting donations of $25 or more to help cover the speaker fee. With a donation, a free copy of the book will be provided. Donations can be mailed to Sandy Tracy, 829 Greensview Court Northwest,
Hutchinson, MN 55350.