Every hockey coach will tell you it’s great to have three consecutive games on home ice. The kicker is when those three games come in the span of just four days.
That was the case for Hutchinson as it wrapped up busy home stand with a 5-4 loss to New Prague Friday at Burich Arena. The game followed a 9-0 loss to Holy Family Jan. 17 and a 2-1 win over Mound-Westonka Thursday.
“We did have the energy (Friday),” Hutchinson coach Matt Telecky said. “The biggest thing tonight was we at times, we let our emotions get the best of us. We did a nice job of sticking to our game plan and battling back after those swings.”
Hutchinson sits in the middle of the Wright County Conference pack at 2-3, and is 6-8 overall.
New Prague brought its 9-5 record to Burich Arena and showed an 83.8% success on the penalty kill. Hutchinson’s anemic power play, at only 16.3%, may have figured into the final result, as New Prague players were sent to the penalty box four times, each for two minutes.
Trojans’ forward John Schmidt beat Tigers goaltender Hunter Lien 9:29 into the opening period, after Tiger defenseman Logan Hoppe was sent to the penalty box for a two-minute roughing penalty.
Just over a minute later, Hutchinson senior forward A.J. Mallak scored his fourth goal of the season while taking the assist from sophomore defenseman Toren Miller to even the score, 1-1.
Schmidt beat Lien again six minutes later to end the first period on an even strength goal and with a 2-1 lead.
Both teams turned it up in the second period, in goals and aggressiveness, as each sent skaters to the bin for roughing and interference minors.
“Hockey players, it’s an emotional game, obviously,” Telecky said. “Sometimes they get the best of ya, especially when you think things aren’t going your way. It sometimes feels as though you’re being wronged or it’s not fair.
“I talk to the boys all of the time. Hockey doesn’t care about your feelings,” he added with a laugh. “You’ve got to just keep gettin’ after it and making good things happen.’”
New Prague opened the second on an even strength, Michael Beckius goal at 1:47 to make it a 3-1 lead.
Hutchinson’s Nolan Reiter earned a two-minute, roughing penalty at the 8:53 mark, where New Prague’s Will Seymour capitalized 25 seconds later to extend the lead to 4-1.
Tigers sophomore forward Manny Pearce struck 65 seconds after Seymour, with junior forward Charlie Renner and Miller getting helpers. Pearce ended the scoring after two periods, with assists by Renner and senior forward and co-captain A.J. Ladwig. The Hutchinson rally was on, 4-3.
Schmidt opened the third period scoring, beating Lien 17 seconds after the faceoff to extend New Prague’s lead to 5-3.
A New Prague slashing minor at 6:51 led to Ladwig’s sixth goal of the season 31 seconds later, as Mallak was credited with the assist as the game closed.
“It’s not like we didn’t have our chances,” Telecky said, lamenting the 38-23 shots-on-goal edge that the Tigers established. “That’s one of the things we talked about the last couple of weeks. We’ve got a lot of skilled guys. Sometimes we make too many passes. We’ve got to get the puck into the net. Ugly goals count the same as the pretty ones.”
Hutchinson plays again Tuesday at Burich Arena, hosting Marshall, 6-8-1, of the Big South Conference.