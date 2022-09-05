HuTchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake tied Big Lake 2-2 Thursday.
Jafeth Munguia and Riley Sperl had a goal each for the Tigers, who had a 2-1 lead at halftime.
Leo Gil recorded six saves for the Tigers, playing 78 minutes in goal. Quinton MacMullan finished the last two minutes in goal for H/GSL.
The Tigers lost their first two games of the season, falling to Becker 5-4 on Aug. 26, and to New Prague 4-1 Aug. 26.
Rodrigo Augunia, John Jurgenson and Grant Kropp scored for the Tigers against Becker, and they got an own goal. Kropp scored his goal on a penalty kick.
Gil stopped seven of 12 shots in the loss to Becker.
The Tigers are 0-2-1 on the season and play host to Central Minnesota Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday, then will meet Southwest Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday at home.