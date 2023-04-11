DSC_0903.jpeg (copy)

Braden Olson, shown in a match last season, opened the season with a three-set win at No. 2 singles to help Litchfield beat Mora 5-2 in a nonconference match Tuesday.

Mora won at the top singles and doubles slots, but Litchfield claimed every other point to win its season opener Monday at Mora.

Senior Braden Olson earned a win at No. 2 singles, rebounding from a 1-6 loss in the opening set to beat Mora’s Joe Sampson 6-4, 6-2 in the next two season.

Lincoln Dille won at third singles, and Nathan Wuotila at fourth singles for the Dragons.

Meanwhile, Gray Nelson and Dawson Richardson teamed up for a straight-sets win at second doubles, and Alex Nelson and Mathias Bruning earned a straight-sets win at third doubles.

Litchfield was scheduled to play at today at Hutchinson.