Mora won at the top singles and doubles slots, but Litchfield claimed every other point to win its season opener Monday at Mora.
Senior Braden Olson earned a win at No. 2 singles, rebounding from a 1-6 loss in the opening set to beat Mora’s Joe Sampson 6-4, 6-2 in the next two season.
Lincoln Dille won at third singles, and Nathan Wuotila at fourth singles for the Dragons.
Meanwhile, Gray Nelson and Dawson Richardson teamed up for a straight-sets win at second doubles, and Alex Nelson and Mathias Bruning earned a straight-sets win at third doubles.
Litchfield was scheduled to play at today at Hutchinson.