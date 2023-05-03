Litchfield swept all four points in singles play, and got a win at No. 1 doubles as it beat Southwest Christian 5-2 in a Wright County Conference boys tennis match Tuesday.
Alex Draeger led the way for the Dragons, dropping just one game in his win at No. 1 singles.
Litchfield, 9-1 overall, is scheduled to play Friday at the St. Cloud Tech triangular, then travel Tuesday, May 9, to Fairmont for its next match.
Litchfield 5, Southwest Christian 2
Singles
No. 1 - Alex Draeger (L) def. Mateo Schneibel, Southwest Christian, 6-0 , 6-1; No. 2 - Braden Olson (L) def. Daniel Bozanich (SWC) 6-3 , 6-1; No. 3 - Lincoln Dille (L) def. Brock Walmer (SWC) 6-1 , 6-4; No. 4 - Nathan Wuotila (L) def. Matthew Brands (SWC) 6-3 , 6-3 ;
Doubles
No. 1 - Tyler Pennertz and Josh Blomberg (L) def. Sean Johnson and Benny Strain (SWC) 6-2 , 6-3; No. 2 - Cameron Thomas and Evan Johnson (SWC) def. Gray Nelson, Litchfield and Jordan Turner (L) 6-2 , 6-3; No. 3 - Austin Kimble and Justin Erickson (SWC) def. Alex Nelson and Tommy Wittrock (L) 5-7 , 6-1 , 6-4.