Hutchinson’s High Schools boys tennis team finished its season last week with a 7-0 loss to Prior Lake in the first round of the Section 2AA tournament. The scores from that match were not available.
The Tigers ended the season with an 0-13 team record.
In the individual section tournament, Hutchinson’s Riley Melcher lost to Mankato East’s Logan Talle 6-2, 6-4, and Dylan Wolff lost 6-0, 6-3 to Waconia’s Jacob Anderson.
In the doubles tournament, the team of Gus Peller and Luke Wollan won the first round of their section playoffs, beating Jack McDonough and Henry Cox of New Prague 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. They went on to fall to Mankato East’s Madden Vanderwerf and Kaleb Kim 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.
Hutch’s other doubles team of Jack Hartman and Will Byron lost 6-2, 6-2 to Colin Witt and Ethan Witt of Prior Lake in the first round.