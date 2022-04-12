One might think replacing the team’s top point scorer from a season ago would make for sleepless nights for Litchfield boys track and field coach Shane Satterlee.
And, sure, replacing state shot put qualifier Landon Wagner, who graduated after last season, will be a challenge. But the Dragons have a wealth a talent returning, including in the spot vacated by Wagner.
“Overall, I believe we have a strong team and it will be fun to see how we will compete throughout the year,” Satterlee said. “We have athletes pretty much every event that should be able to place in most meets.”
Among those for whom Satterlee has high expectations this season are a trio of throwers, one of whom qualified for the state meet last year.
“We have a very strong group of throwers,” Satterlee said. “We could place the top three in many of our meets, and hopefully get two-three guy throwers to the state meet.”
Senior Dom Dietel leads the group. After missing much of last season due to a knee injury suffered during basketball, he returned late in the year but failed to make much noise in the postseason as he worked to shake off the rust and deal with the injury. He’s back to full health this season, and the Minnesota State University Mankato football signee could be a force in both discus and shot put this spring.
Sophomores T.J. Christensen and Jacob Dietel stepped up to become more than just dependable competitors last season. Christensen qualified for the state meet in the discus last season. He posted a discus throw of 140-feet-2 during the Section 5A preliminaries, but finished 15th at the state meet with a throw of 127-4.
Dietel, meanwhile, finished 12th in the shot put during the Section 5A meet.
Other seniors who Satterlee believes will make a difference for the Dragons include sprinters Logan King and Jeremy Greer, hurdler Brenden Smith and distance runner Gavyn Sundve.
King also competes in the pole vault, where he earned 11th place in the section meet last season. Smith finished 11th in the 300 hurdles in the section meet. Sundve won the subsection championship in the 800, two seconds faster than his nearest challenger.
Among the underclassmen expected to experience success this season are sophomore Lukas Kuehl and freshman Ole Rogness. Kuehl competed in three events — 100, 400 and long jump — in last season’s section meet. Meanwhile, Rogness ran in the 1,600 at the section meet, placing sixth.
Others who will help the Dragons include senior Dominic Chellin, sophomores Ethan Knudsen, Elijah Lofton and Elijah Slinden, as well as a few first-year track participants, sophomores Blake Aller and Jacob Elwell and freshman Nick Nelson.
“I have no idea how we will do in the conference meet, because it is new this year,” Satterlee said. “My goal would be to place in the top three, and you never know how the season goes, we could place very high.”