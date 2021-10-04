Sept. 29, 2021
Brian K. Nass, 64, passed away suddenly. Born Mar. 9, 1957, died Sept. 29, 2021. A Celebration of Life was Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the American Legion Post #112 525 Railroad Dr, Elk River, MN 55330.
First born of George and Mavis Nass. Brian grew up in Big Lake, after graduation he join the US Army and served four years in Germany. Brian was an active member of the American Legion Post #567, Color Guard and Honor Guard in St. Michael.
Brian leaves behind his wife Jaydee; children, Jamie Nass and Krista Opsahl; grandchildren, Jamison Nass, Zayn Nass, Blake Goodall, Jozey Goodall, Brynja Jones, Ezra Jones; siblings, Scott, Todd (Phyllis Vyskocil), Shelly Bialka (Tom), Mary Parrow (Bill), Troy (Rhonda) Palmquist; mother-in-law Shirley; step-children, Danlye Jones, Harry Jones, Jackie Jones and Joshua Jones; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by both parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Arrangements were with Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 daresfuneralservice.com