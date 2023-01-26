Eric Labraaten and Ray Zeuli, owners of River House Kitchen + Drinks, brought new life to Hutchinson's Main Street Aug. 1 when they opened for business at the site of the former Hutch Cafe. The historic building, which required extensive renovation, offers a contemporary menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner, signature drinks and live music.
It was always the partners plan to bring entertainment to Hutchinson, so people wouldn't have to drive over an hour away to hear a band or watch a stand-up comedian perform. They rolled out live music this past fall, with acoustic performances by a variety of musicians including Andy Austin and Josie Sanken and bands such as the Shaw Brothers and South 40.
New in 2023 for the downtown dining and entertainment venue is the addition of the Moonshine Comedy Club. The sign went up on the front of the building in November, and its first acts performed to a full house in January.
The club offers two comedy tracks: local comics, which it defines as Minnesota/Midwest based, at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month. Performances take place on the second floor, with Ken Edwards serving as host.
Next up Thursday, Feb. 23, is opening act Frankie Runquist, with headliner Ulysses Zackery. There's a $5 cover charge and you can enjoy a signature cocktail — the River House — with its blend of fruit juices, rum and Blue Curacao or order a bite to eat while you chase the chill with plenty of laughs. The second comedy track features national comedians, with ticket prices in the $25 range, with optional dinner packages available.
"I fell in love with comedy while in the Marine Corps," Labraaten said. "Watching comedy at the USO, I saw how for a couple of hours people could forget their stresses in life and just laugh. I promise the people who come to our comedy night will leave feeling much better than when they came."
It's not surprising being a fan of stand-up comedy that Labraaten has taken on the role of the club's booking agent. New to the game, he jumped in with both feet by picking up the phone and cold calling comedians. Some actually called him back including Andrew Dice Clay, better known as the "Diceman." He ended up making a connection with the Comedy Club in Denver, Colorado, who helps him book acts.
"We've been happy with them," he said. "It took awhile to get it figured out. We have some exciting comics coming up. Pete Lee is Feb. 11. We keep adding shows because they sell out. I first heard him three years ago when we got married in California. Jackie Kashian is from Wisconsin. She's a nurse and has been a comic for 35 years. Her performances have sold out."
In addition to offering live music indoors at the Main Street site, Labraaten and Zeuli have also booked bands at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Already scheduled for 2023 is the Johnny Holm Band to perform Wednesday, Nov. 22, the night before Thanksgiving. They are also partnering with the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Committee to host the South 40 band Sunday, June 18, on the RiverSong Stage before the fireworks.