Jan. 26, 2022
Bruce R. Anderson, 75 of Litchfield, passed away Jan. 26, 2022. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Feb. 2, 2022, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Bruce Richard Anderson came into this world on April 12, 1946 and left it on Jan. 26, 2022 at the age of 75, the eldest son of Bruce E. and Marilyn Anderson (both deceased). To say that he savored life would be a great understatement. His interests were broad and deep and his desire to explore life’s possibilities was immense.
Bruce, first of all loved God. He also loved his wife, Phyllis and all his children, family and friends. He was up for a conversation with every person he met. A good topic would be sports…Gophers, Vikings, Twins and Timberwolves…it didn’t really matter. He also liked to hunt and fish. He had a love of travel, setting foot in all 50 states with vacations in Europe, South America, Japan and South Africa. In 1970 he was involved in an archaeological project in Jerusalem.
Following in the footsteps of his dad, he was an Eagle Scout along with several other members of his family.
Bruce graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1968 with a degree in chemistry. He also got a bachelor’s degree in 1971 from Ambassador College located in Big Sandy, Texas. From there he spent eight years in the full-time ministry in Columbus, Ohio and in Connecticut.
In 1979 he began his long successful career at Anderson Chemical, the last 30+ years at the helm of the company’s largest division - cleaning and sanitation.
Bruce is survived by his wife and soulmate Phyllis Anderson of Litchfield; children, Kimberly Anderson of Vancouver, Washington, Bruce Ryan Anderson of Raleigh, North Carolina, Vaughn (Alyssa) Anderson of Cokato, Lochlin (Yuki) of Tokyo, Japan, and Quinton Anderson of Eugene, Oregon; one grandson and seven granddaughters. He also had the following stepchildren, Allen (Sheri) Kroska of Onamia, Janet (Steve) Martin of St. Cloud, and Pamela Kroska of St. Cloud; one step-grandson and seven step-granddaughters plus seven step great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his siblings, Terry (Sharon) Anderson of Litchfield, Leif (Kathy) Anderson of Litchfield, Lindsay (Helena) Anderson of Chewelah, Washington, Brett (Tracy) Anderson of Estero, Florida.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father Bruce Edgar Anderson, in May 1977; and his mother Marilyn Elaine Anderson, in Sept. 1995.
