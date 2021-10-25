Oct. 8, 2021
Bryan J. Marconcini, 44, of Mankato, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, at his home in Mankato. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Bryan James Marconcini was born June 30, 1977, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Delroy and Patty (McLain) Freitag. Bryan was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. At the age of four, he moved to California with his mom and step-dad. In 1986, Bryan and his family moved back to Minnesota and resided on Lake Allie. He received his education in Buffalo Lake/Hector, and was a graduate with the Buffalo Lake/Hector High School Class of 1996.
Bryan was a great welder and was currently employed at Reich’s Quality Ironworks in Mankato. He was formerly employed with Millerbernd Manufacturing in Winsted, Loftness Specialized Equipment in Hector, Falcon Industries in Cosmos, and Hutchinson Manufacturing Incorporated in Hutchinson.
Bryan enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He especially looked forward to the large family gatherings, spending time with his family and friends, and playing cards with grandpa and uncle. Bryan had a very soft heart for people. He was loved by many and touched many peoples heart, he will be tremendously missed.
Bryan passed away Friday, Oct. 8, at his home in Mankato, at the age of 44 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Bryan is survived by his mother Patty Marconcini and her friend Tom Hlavka, of Hutchinson; brother Brandon Marconcini of Hutchinson; step-father Bob Marconcini of Hector; special friend Shakara Summers and her daughter Libee, of Mankato; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Bryan was preceded in death by his father Delroy Freitag; grandparents, LeRoy and Ella McLain, Nello and Adela Marconcini, Clarence and Deloris Freitag; and aunt Janeen.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.