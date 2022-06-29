It's not surprising with the soaring price of gas and groceries that business is booming at the Meeker Area Food Shelf and McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.
“We are seeing more families in years since before the pandemic started,” said Jayme Revermann, executive director of the Meeker Area Food Shelf. “This year, April and May, we served 100 more families each month over the previous year same time frame, and during the first two weeks of June this year, we have served more than the entire month of June 2021.”
Lennie Albers, executive director of the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf, echoed Reverman.
“We're definitely seeing an increase in usage," Albers said. “We're seeing people we haven't seen in a long time and people we've never seen before. People wait to come to us — when they can't wait anymore. The message we want to get out is don't struggle, try to stay on top of it by picking up a little every week.”
Food shelf users can pick up one full distribution of groceries each month, but they can return weekly for fresh produce.
“That's at both the Glencoe and Hutchinson sites,” Albers said. “The mobile site visits towns in McLeod County two times per month, so that second visit can be produce only.”
At the Litchfield and Dassel sites, people can utilize the food shelf once per month. If they need more, they need a referral from a counselor, social services, or anyone they are working with.
To give an idea of the increase in usage, Albers used the time frame of January through June 17, 2019. During that time, the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf had 3,967 distributions. During the same time frame this year — 2022 — they saw 4,289 distributions.
“It's a 8% increase from 2019 pre-COVID numbers,” Albers said.
Both women credited the uptick in usage to a variety of factors including the increased price of gas and groceries, as well as the loss of financial resources available during the pandemic such as stimulus checks and the Child Tax Credit.
“There was a lot of help during the pandemic,” Reverman said. “There aren't the resources available during the recovery phase.”
Another factor is children are out of school, so there are more meals to plan for and more mouths to feed.
Reverman said another factor influencing usage in the Meeker County area is the "huge lack of childcare." As a result, a household with two working adults has to go down to one working adult in the household, while the other one does child care.
"There's nothing you can really do about that," she said.
With the increased usage comes the challenge of keeping the shelves stocked.
"We're running low in so many areas," Reverman said. "We've been putting things on Facebook and our website. It wasn't something we had to push the last few years. Due to serving more families than in the past, we're running out of things more quickly."
If you visit www.meekercountyfood.org, their current 5 needs are:
- cooking oils, sugar,
- instant rice,
- healthy snacks such as granola bars and popcorn,
- personal hygiene items such as toothbrushes, body wash and shampoo and
- spaghetti sauce.
"If something comes up that we aren't expecting, we'll push it on social media," Reverman said.
"We need money all the time," Albers said. "I don't have a highly needed item. People can think about donating fresh produce because gardens are beginning to produce. We can use canned protein, canned meats, peanut butter, dressing, cooking and baking items."
Like the Meeker food shelf, Albers said the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf is definitely low in areas, too.
"Depending on the day/week it can look pretty empty," she said. "A lot of the food we see come in is from food rescue," she said. "It's highly perishable. There has been a shift in what's available, not only from local grocers but through the food bank. A lot of relief money put extra food in the system. We've been really spoiled the last 2 years. We had a lot of good food that we no longer have access to. We're having to buy more food to keep the shelves stocked. We buy from the food bank. If we can't get it from food bank, we reach out to local grocers."
MOBILE USE IS UP TOO
While business is up at the food shelf sites in Dassel, Litchfield and Glencoe and Hutchinson, their mobile sites are busy, too.
"When the guys went out last week to Silver Lake and Lester Prairie, there were no regulars," Albers said. "It was all new people. We anticipate through the summer, more people will be accessing mobile because they don't have to leave town."
The McLeod food shelf bus goes to all the towns in McLeod County. Shoppers are able to access the bus to select their groceries. Meeker food shelf does door-to-door grocery deliveries to the towns in Meeker County.
"It's been a big program," Reverman said. "We serve 60-plus families a month that way. There's a lot that goes into it. People order ahead. They can call in or walk through and tell us the items they need. They can also drop off or mail in an order. They can fill it out and select their exact food needs."
One big change that has affected the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf is its move to a new building. The nonprofit purchased its own building last fall, which has provided it with more space.
"We love new location," Albers said. "There's more room and we have mobile over here. It allows them the space they need to load and go out."
DONATIONS ARE WELCOME
To meet their growing need, the Meeker Area Food Shelf is soliciting more donations.
"We've had to increase the number of food deliveries from the food bank," Reverman said. "Since we opened in 1983 in Litchfield we've received 1 delivery per month. We've had to up it to two times per month. It's more expensive and there are more delivery costs. We simply didn't have enough food on the shelf."
While many nonprofits are begging for volunteers, Reverman said that hasn't been an issue for the Meeker Area Food Shelf.
"Our community always wants to help, so we're very blessed so many people are willing to volunteer," she said. "People stop in and ask what we need and how can they help. It's an area we've never had a problem. We've been very blessed. We're very lucky."