William Byron of Hutchinson earned first place with his painting, "Faces," in this year's Congressional Art Competition in Washington, D.C.
“Congratulations to this year’s winner, William, from Hutchinson High School," said Congressman Michelle Fischbach. "I had the privilege of meeting William and his family when they came to see his work hung at the Capitol. I'm very excited his eye-catching piece will be on display for the next year, so it can be seen by thousands of visitors, tourists, staff, and distinguished Members of Congress."
Since 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the Congressional Institute’s annual Congressional Art Competition, a nationwide high school art competition that recognizes and encourages artistic talent. The competition was open to all public, private, charter, and home school students in grades nine through 12.