When it comes to summer fun, it's hard to beat spending a day on the water. Swimming, water skiing and fishing are just a few of the things to do on a sunny day. If you're looking for a break, head inland and attend a fair, festival or outdoor concert. Start planning your summer activities with this handy guide. Please note, it is recommended to call ahead or visit the event's website or Facebook page for the most current information.
Friday, May 15: 8th annual Mayor’s Bike Ride. This event is free but advance registration is required by calling 320-235-3552 or email info@willmarlakesarea.com.
Saturday, May 16: Paws on Parade Pet Walk for the benefit of the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter, Hutchinson. It takes place at the McLeod County Fairgrounds; 320-234-9699.
Sunday, May 17: 16th annual Sunburg Syttende Mai Celebration, 211 Isola St. Join the town of Sunburg as it celebrates its heritage.
Thursday, May 21: KRA Speedway Season Opener, 907 Seventh St. N.W., Willmar. KRA Speedway is a 3/8 mile, semi-banked dirt track on the south side of the historic Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds in Willmar; kraspeedway.com.
Saturday, May 23: Law Day 5k Run/Walk. Race begins at 9 a.m. at Flags of Honor on Robbins Island Regional Park, State Highway 71 N., Willmar. On-site registration begins at 7:30 a.m. For more information, email zachh@kandiymca.org or call 320-222-9622.
Saturday, June 6: Crow River Fishing Tournament, 311 Second Ave. S.E., New London. Tournament starts at 7 a.m. at Neer Park. For more information or to sign up for the tournament call Greg at 320-354-2423.
Saturday, June 6: State BMX Race Double at the Green Lake BMX Track, 221 W. South St., Spicer. Registration at 9 a.m. With race time at 11 a.m. For more information, email greenlake.bmx@gmail.com or call 320-403-2473.
Saturday, June 6: Paddle on the Crow, 9 a.m.-noon at the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, 12718 10th St. N.E., Spicer. All equipment will be provided. For more information, call 320-354-5894.
Thursday, June 11: Wisdom and Wine Event at the Willmar Conference Center. This a fundraiser for the Willmar Public Library and features an evening of authors, wine, desserts, silent auction and entertainment. For more information, check the Wisdom & Wine event on the Willmar Friends of the Library Facebook page or call 320-235-3162.
Friday and Saturday, June 12-13: Kandi is Dandy Days at Kandiyohi. This festival features live music, tractor pull, parade, kids activities and more. For more information, email kandiyohilighter@gmail.com.
Friday-Saturday, June 12-13: Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted features headliners Luke Combs and Darius Rucker, plus many other stars; winstockfestival.com.
Sunday, June 14: Smokin’ for The Link Rib Fest, 105 p.m. At Goat Ridge Brewing Co. at New London. This event is a fundraiser and features live music, rib tasting, craft beer and more. For more information, call 320-354-5465 or email director@youarethelink.org.
Sunday-Sunday, June 14-21: 78th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival features a week of activities for all ages; watercarnival.org.
Tuesday-Saturday, June 16-20: Atwater Festival Day offers family fun with a kiddie parade, street dance, grand parade, bingo and more. For more information, visit willmarlakesarea.com or email chairperson@atwaterfestivaldays.com.
Friday-Saturday: June 19-20: NTPA Power Pull Truck and Tractor, McLeod County Fairgrounds, Hutchinson; powerpullnationals.com.
Saturday, June 27: 26th annual Foot Lake 4 Walk/Run at 8 a.m. This four-mile run/walk starts and finished at Rice Memorial Hospital in downtown Willmar. For more information, visit carrishealth.com or call Allison Johnson at 320-231-4183.
Saturday, June 27: West Central Wakesurf Open at Pirrotta Park near Green Lake in Spicer. This family-friendly event is open to all ages. For more information, visit spicermn.com or call Todd Ahrenholz at 320-444-0066 or email wcwakeopen@gmail.com.
Friday and Saturday, July 3-4: Join the town of Prinsburg as it celebrates with activities and fireworks on July 3 and a Grand Parade on July 4. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
Saturday, July 4: Spicer 4th of July celebration features a craft fair, petting zoo, Grand Parade, fireworks on Saulsbury Beach and a street dance with the Fabulous Armadillos and more. Festivities begin Friday and continue through Sunday. For additional information, visit spicermn.com.
Sunday, July 5: Green Lake Road Race 7 a.m. At Zorbaz on Green Lake, 159 Lake Ave. S. in Spicer. Registration packet pickup starts at 6 a.m. Followed by races at 7 a.m. For more information, email danh@ontherunpromo.com or call 320-894-5882.
Saturday, July 11: 15th annual Rusty Eyeball Car Show and Swap Meet 8 a.m.-2 p.m. At the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds.Admission: Adults $3, kids 10 our younger are free. For more information, call 320-235-9323 or 800-366-8665.
Tuesdays; July 14-Aug. 4: Rockin' Robbins 2020 free concerts with music starting at 5 p.m. Followed by the headliner at 6:30 p.m. at Robbins Island Regional Park, State Highway 71 N., Willmar. This year's headliners are: July 14: Chase & Ovation: A Salute to the Music of Prince; July 21: Mason Dixon Line; July 28: Wild Angels: The Women of Rock, Pop and Country; and Aug. 4: The Fabulous Armadillos. Pack a lawn chair and enjoy the music. Free shuttle service, beer/wine tent and kids activities. For more information, visit willmarlakesarea.com or call 320-222-3090.
Wednesday, July 15-Sunday, July 19: New London Water Days. Events range from a classic car show and Little Crow Ski Show to street dance with live music, carnival, hog roast, parades, fireworks and more. For more information, email nwelondonwaterdays@gmail.com or call 320-354-2444.
Friday-Saturday, July 17-18: Minnesota musicians are featured at RiverSong Music Festival. The rain-or-shine event takes place outdoors at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson; riversongfestival.org.
Friday-Sunday, July 24-26: Orange Spectacular featuring Allis-Chalmers tractors and implements at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson; orangespectacular.com.
Saturday-Sunday, July 25-26: The Minnesota Pottery Festival is outdoors on the grounds of Clay Coyote Pottery; www.mnpotteryfestival.com.
Monday, July 27-Sunday, Aug. 2: Lake Lillian Fun Days. Join the town of Lake Lillian for a week of events including: youth ball game, outdoor movie, beer garden, bean bag tournament, vendors, pedal pull, Grand Parade, raffles, street dance with live music, tractor pull and more. For more information, email 11cityclerk@frontiernet.net or call 320-664-4111.
Friday and Saturday, July 31-Aug. 2: Pennock Fun Days features Events a hog roast, street dance, kiddie parade, bean bag tournament, movie in the park, grand parade, tractor pull, craft show, vendors, musical entertainment, children’s activities, scavenger hunt, bingo and more. For additional information, visit willmarlakesarea.com or call 320-599-4546.
Saturday, Aug. 1: The Fortresses' One Way Festival/Ribfest at Robbins Island Regional Park, State Highway 71 N., Willmar. This family-friendly event includes music by Christian singers, a rib cook-off, food for purchase, activities for children and more. For more information, visit willmarlakesarea.com or call 320-894-7623.
Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 5-8: 34th annual New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run features a 12-mile journey that begins with pre-tours Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 5-7. All along the grand run route on Saturday, groups of spectators cheer and encourage the drivers of century-old vehicles. For more information, email acr@newbrightonmn.gov or call 320-420-3649.
Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 5-8: Kandiyohi County Fair, 907 Seventh St. N.W., Willmar. This event features agricultural, domestic and industrial exhibits from throughout the county. The fair offers something for everyone including exhibits, rides, contests, food, singing, dancing, races and other grandstand entertainment. For more information, kandifair.com or call 320-599-4318.
Saturday, Aug. 8: 14th annual green Lake Kids Triathlon, 159 Lake Ave. S., Spicer. For more information, email danh@ontherunpromo.com or call 320-894-5882.
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 8-9: Heatwole Threshing Show, 15498 Walden Ave.; 320-587-9243
Sunday, Aug. 9: 17th Green Lake Triathlon, 159 Lake Ave. S., Spicer. For more information, email danh@ontherunpromo.com or call 320-894-5882.
Saturday, Aug. 15: 22nd annual New London Music Festival at Neer Park, 311 Second Ave., New London. This event features live music, food and drink, plus family activities. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or email newlondonmusicfestival@gmail.com.
Saturday, Aug. 15: Minnesota Garlic Festival, McLeod County Fairgrounds, Hutchinson; 320-543-3394,
Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 19-23: McLeod County Fair at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson; 320-587-2499 or mcleodcountyfair.com,
Saturday, Aug. 22: Raymond Harvest Festival features an amazing race around Raymond, waffle feed, Hawk Creek Run around Raymond, craft and flea market, cooking baking contest, kids tractor pull, kiddie parage, Grand Day Parade, kids carnival bean bag tournament and more. For more information, visit the festival's Facebook page.
Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 12-13: Atwater Threshing Days,1100 Kandi-Meeker Road, Atwater. This year's event features the Oliver and Hart-Parr line of farm equipment; atwaterthreshingdays.com or call 320-894-3342.
Friday-Saturday, Sept. 18-19: Due to the reconstruction of Main Street/State Highway 15 S., the Hutchinson Arts and Crafts Festival and the Ambassadors’ Taste of Hutchinson are moving to the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson; explorehutchinson.com or call 320-587-5252.
Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 26-27: Elks Gun and Coin Show at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, Hutchinson; 320-587-8989.
Saturday, Oct. 3: Sixth annual Oktoberfest at Goat Ridge Brewery, 17 Central Ave. W., New London. Music starts at 2 p.m.; call 320-354-2383 or email goatridgeinfo@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 31: Spooky Sprint 5K Family Fun Run/Walk and 1/2 mile Kids Dash; spookysprint.org.