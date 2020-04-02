Editor's note: Due to the changing COVID-190 situation, it is recommended that you confirm the following activities before attending.
SAVE THE DATES FOR THESE UPCOMING LITCHFIELD EVENTS
- Bring your children and grandchildren to the Community Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at Central Park in downtown Litchfield.
- Love to read mysteries? Litchfield Public Library is hosting the Twin Cities Sisters in Crime Panel Discussion: "She's All That and a Detective to Boot" 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, a the library, 216 N. Marshall Ave.
- If you're a quilt enthusiast, don't miss the Woman's Work and Play Quilt Show 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman.
- Looking for laughs? First Presbyterian Church, 225 N. Holcombe Ave. is hosting Holy Humor Sunday at 10 a.m.
- Author Connie Lounsburg will talk about her book, "Hobos of the Great Depression" 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave.
LUKE COMBS AND
DARIUS RUCKER
TO HEADLINE AT WINSTOCK
Darius Rucker will headline on the T-Mobile Stage at 10:45 p.m. Friday, June 12, with Combs closing out the festival at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13.
Joining Rucker and Combs at 2020 Winstock Country Music Festival is Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy Brett Eldredge, Runaway June, Chris Janson, Shenandoah, Phil Vassar, Drew Bladridge and Drew Parker.
Winstock takes place at the Winstock Festival grounds in Winsted. This event is a volunteer-driven festival, with 100 percent of the net proceeds going toward youth education at Holy Trinity School.
For tickets, camping permits or more information, call 320-485-4287 or visit winstockfestival.com.
TICKETS ARE ON SALE FOR RIVERSONG MUSIC FESTIVAL
Billed as "Minnesota's Homegrown Music Festival," RiverSong Music Festival showcases Minnesota music. It features live music on two stages Friday and Saturday, July 17-18, at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson.
Performing Friday night is Annie Mack, Michael Shynes, Bad Bad Hats and 4onthefloor. Saturday offers a full day of music with The Right Here, Nooky Jones, Little Fevers, St. George's Folly, Chester Bay, Pert Near Sandstone, The Last Revel, Church of Cash and Jon Wayne and the Pain.
Early bird tickets are available through June 30: Friday: $23 and Saturday: $33. General admission July 1-festival: Friday: $25 and Saturday: $35.
Interested in volunteering? It takes nearly 175 volunteers to make the festival a success. One of the perks of sharing your time and talent is free admission to the festival on the day of your service. Opportunities range from bag check and fence security to bike check, ticket sales and parking/traffic control. To learn more, visit riversongfestival.org/volunteer-2/.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit riversongfestival.org, email info@riversongfestival.org or call 320-434-1383.