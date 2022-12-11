The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
The 2022 tour will launch on Nov. 23. The tour will feature 168 live shows and more than 20 stops in Minnesota, with the following nearby on Wednesday, Dec. 14:
- Loretto: Arrival at 4:15 at the County Road 19 railway crossing. Event time: 4:30-5 p.m. Performing will be Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.
- Buffalo: Arrival at 5:45 p.m. at Fifth Street Northeast crossing, west side of tracks. Event time: 6-6:30 p.m. Performing will be Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.
- Annandale: Arrival at 7:15 p.m. at the west side of Downtown Park, over the Oak Avenue crossing. Event time: 7:30-8 p.m. Performing will be Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.
- Eden Valley: Arrival time is 8:55 p.m. at the State Street railway crossing, State Highway 422. Event time: 9-9:30 p.m. Performing will be Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.
ABOUT THE PERFORMERS
Performing during the Minnesota run of the Holiday Train is Alan Doyle. Born in Petty Harbour, Newfoundland and Labrador, he is a singer, songwriter, and actor who rose to fame as the enigmatic frontman for acclaimed Newfoundland folk-rock band Great Big Sea. During their commercial peak from the late '90s to the mid-2000s, the band's energetic fusion of traditional Celtic fare and sea shanties earned them international success far beyond the shores of their island home. Doyle launched a solo career in 2012 and released a trio of well-received albums. In addition to his musical work, he has appeared in numerous films and television shows.
Joining Doyle is Kelly Prescott, a third-generation singer/songwriter, with musicians on both sides of her family. Growing up between a tour bus and a world-class recording studio, her childhood was steeped in traditional country music. Prescott and her family made their Grand Ole Opry debut as guests of Terri Clark in 2018. She has toured all over North America with such acts as Alan Doyle, Kyle Cook (Matchbox 20), Terri Clark, Dallas Smith, Jim Cuddy, Colin James, Dean Brody and her former band, The Claytones.
EVERYONE IS WELCOME
Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.
Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.
"This year, more than ever, the support, awareness and goodwill that the CP Holiday Train brings will make an impact beyond imagination to the food support programs of East Side Neighborhood Services," said Mary Anstett, vice president, community engagement for East Side Neighborhood Services in Minneapolis. "With the support that Holiday Train brings in, we can rest assured that so many will have warm nutritious food on their tables in the coldest months."
For a complete CP Holiday Train schedule, visit www.cpr.ca/en/holiday-train/united-states.