Is there anything better than a refreshing dip on a hot summer day?
It was these fleeting moments of the good times from 1944 to 1955 that Hutchinson native David Tewes captured with his camera. For the first time, his never-before-seen photographs were played earlier this year in an exhibition titled“Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes” at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona.
Tewes and his camera were seldom apart. His photographs range in subject matter from his U.S. Army service in Alaska during World War II, river and lake scenes around Minnesota, and snapshots from his trips to California and beyond. He also photographed large cities such as Minneapolis, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as remote locations including the Minnesota Northwoods.
Jon Swanson, MMAM curator of collections and exhibitions, described the amateur photographer as having “a good eye with strong composition.”
Prior to the recent museum exhibit, Tewes’ photographs had never been published. In fact, his obituary listed no mention of his interest in photography. After the Hutchinson native’s death at age 77 in 1991, his slides ended up in a cousin’s garage where they sat untouched for 25 years. They came to light when Christopher and Christina Finke went to clean out her father’s belongings after his death.
The couple took the slides home to Oregon where Christopher digitized 650 slides and placed them online for public viewing at davidtewes.com. This is the website Swanson came across that sparked his interest, which eventually led him to the Finkes and ultimately to the Tewes exhibition.
Looking at the photographs gave Swanson insight into the photographer.
“You learn a lot about who they are,” he said. “We live in an age where you photograph everything. Everything is documented. When taking a photograph 70 years ago, it was expensive and you had to be very selective. He took a whole trip to California and shot 36 images. It was quality over quantity. You wanted to make every shot count.”
Tewes shot Kodachrome slide film almost exclusively, except for the black-and-white images he took while stationed in Alaska during his World War II service.
“He was a lifelong resident of Hutchinson except for his military service,” Swanson said. “It’s a good story — amateur photographer with a passion for it. Who knows what’s in an attic or closet? This is one of many stories like this.”