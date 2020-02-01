Caring for a loved one with a chronic illness is something millions of Americans do every day. Whether it is a parent, spouse, extended family member or friend, the stress of caring for another adult can take a toll.
About 41 million family caregivers in the United States provided an estimated 34 billion hours of care to an adult with limitations in daily activities in 2017, notes the AARP report "Valuing the Invaluable: 2019 Update." What's more, as the population ages, caregiving demands are increasing while the pool of potential caregivers is decreasing.
While many family caregivers often report positive feelings in their role such as a sense of purpose or connection with their loved one, it often comes with feelings of being overwhelmed. Exhaustion, worry, loneliness and financial stress are common challenges caregivers face. If you also work a full-time job, it can be even more difficult to balance your needs and responsibilities.
While you may not achieve perfect balance, it is important to prioritize your physical and mental well-being so you can be there for the person you care for.
This list of resources can help with navigating your caregiver journey:
- Caregiver Action Network: Visit caregiveraction.org.
- Family Caregiver Alliance & National Center on Caregiving: Call 800-445-8106 or visit caregiver.org.
- Minnesota Live Well At Home: Visit mnlivewellathome.org.
- Senior LinkAge Line: Call 800-333-2433.
- Caregiver Support & Discussion Group, sponsored by Lutheran Social Service. For information about McLeod County groups, call DeeDee Harvego at 320-292-3840 or email Barbara.Alsleben@lssmn.org. For details about Meeker and Kandiyohi groups, call Barbara Alsleben at 320-221-3747 or email Nancy.Bellig@lssmn.org.
- Dementia Caregiver Support Group, sponsored by Lutheran Social Service, meets at Meeker County Family Services Building, 114 Holcombe Ave. N., room 130, Litchfield. For information, call 320-221-3747 or email Barbara.Alsleben@lssmn.org.
- Litchfield Caregiver Discussion Group meets at the Meeker County Family Services Building, 114 Holcombe Ave. N., room 200, Litchfield. For information, call Barb 320-221-3747.
- Forget Me Not Café, where people with memory loss and their care companions come together in a supportive environment, meets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For information, send an email to ACTonalz@meekermemorial.org.
- Senior Linkage Line: Call 800-333-2433 or visit minnesotahelp.info.
- Veterans Administration Caregiver Support: 855-260-3274.
- Respite care for caregivers is available through Lutheran Social Service. LSS provides respite care for caregivers in McLeod County and surrounding counties as part of its Caregiver Support Program. LSS often seeks volunteers to provide care an average of 10 hours a week so caregivers can have a break. Volunteers do not provide medical or personal care. Training is provided. For information about the Caregiver Support Program or becoming a volunteer, contact Sarah at 320-221-4513 or sarah.doering@lssmn.org.