In her response to a question in the Hall of Fame nomination form, Carole Wendt described herself as a “Writer, TV and Theater producer, Director, and Actress.” She was indeed all of those things, much of which was realized during her career with NBC in New York.
Wendt was the salutatorian of her 1952 LHS graduating class, and her academic excellence continued through her college years. She received a Bachelor of Science degree, with distinction, from the University of Minnesota where she was also included among the Outstanding Alumni of the University of Minnesota Theater Department. Later at New York University, she completed a Master of Arts degree, again with distinction, and her masters thesis was selected for presentation at a Media Communications Conference.
The promise contained in Wendt’s academic excellence was fulfilled in her career with NBC where she was a producer and writer for the Today Show, and wrote for news persons David Brinkley, Tom Brokaw, Jane Pauley, Bryant Gumbel, and Barbara Walters. The list of her achievements while at NBC (and elsewhere) is a long one and includes the following:
• Produced and wrote several weekly two-hour Bicentennial Celebration programs, each dedicated to one state.
• Producer and writer for The Jack Paar Show.
• News writer and producer for News Four, WNBC, the flagship station of the NBC Radio Network.
• Assistant producer and presentation writer for David Wolper Productions.
• Production assistant for Monitor, an NBC Network radio program.
• Associate producer for “Watergate” a special BBC production. David Frost, producer.
• Associate producer for the Guiness Book of World Records TV special. David Frost, producer.
• Did copyright research for the United States Steel Hour, a Theater Guild Production.
• Producer and writer for The David Frost Show, for which she was awarded honors from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for contributions to the two-time Emmy Award winning program.
Since retiring from NBC, Wendt has found her way back to her family home in Litchfield where her creative enthusiasms have not ceased. She founded the Litchfield Readers Theater for which she produced, directed, and acted in seven plays. These were presented at the Litchfield Opera House, the proceeds used to renovate the building.
She has served as a panelist for the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council, campaigned for a Minnesota State Senate candidate and been a member of the Lake Ripley Improvement Association, working to clean up the lake and promote new bathing beach facilities.
Wendt has continued to write, publishing free lance articles for the Litchfield Independent Review, Senior Perspective, New Woman, and Woman’s Home Companion. As a 20-year member of the Litchfield Area Writers Group, she has contributed narrative essays for the group’s annually produced books, several of which she co-edited.
Carole Peterson Wendt shows no sign of slowing down in her contributions to Litchfield and beyond.