Nov. 12, 2020
Caroline Beck, 72, of Long Prairie passed away Nov. 12, 2020. Funeral services for Caroline were Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Clotho United Methodist Church with Tthe Rev. Kali Christensen and the Rev. Ronald Beck officiating. Burial was at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.
Connie was born July 3, 1948, in Hutchinson to Jerry and Arlene (Damlow) Dubisar. After graduation from high school, she attended beauty school in Las Vegas. On July 26, 1969, she married Gerald Beck in Hutchinson. In 1980, the couple moved to the family farm where they raised their family. Connie loved working at the hospital and nursing home; she enjoyed all the residents that she cared for. Her hobbies included gardening, going on gardening tours and attending tons of music concerts through the Central Area Concert Association. She was active with the American Legion and enjoyed working different events there. Connie had an incredible love for her grandsons and her time spent with them. She was a simple person and loved her family.
Connie was preceded in death by her dad Jerry; husband Gerald; mother-in-law and father-in-law Ollie and Enid Beck; and sister-in-law Barb Beck.
Connie is survived by her mother Arlene Dubisar of Hutchinson; children, Penny (Chris Bengtson) of Sauk Rapids, and Holly Beck; grandsons, Cole Hoops, Chase Hoops, and Kennedy Beck; siblings, Evie (Ron) Hansen, Geri (Dan) Smith, both of Hutchinson, Laura (Scott) Tomes of Minnetrista, Carl Dubisar of St. Louis Park, and Tom (Aileen) Dubisar of Winona; in-laws, Steve (Karen Hudalla) Beck of Browerville, Becky (Larry) Reynoldson of Boone, Iowa, and Ronald (Joy) Beck of Menahga.
Arrangements are with Iten Funeral Home in Browerville.