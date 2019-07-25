Jonathan Eric Moe, 41, of Chaska was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years probation for engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual contact with a child.
He was arrested last winter as part of a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sting where undercover agents posed as teenagers in order to find those who electronically solicited sexual contact with minors.
Moe made sexual comments during a conversation that occurred over two days. He was arrested when he pulled into the driveway of a house where he was to meet the girl he thought he was speaking with.
— Chaska Herald