Construction of a new U.S. Highway 212 and Big Woods Boulevard interchange was scheduled to open Saturday.
The work is a week or two behind schedule due to weather. The $20 million project includes three new roundabouts and a pedestrian bridge. Travelers will no longer need to use a detour.
Two of the new roundabouts are meant to slow traffic on both sides of Highway 212. The third is at Savanna Way.
Commuters can enter eastbound Highway 212 and exit the highway westbound. Drivers from the west cannot access the interchange, nor will there be access to Highway 212 west from the interchange.
— Chaska Herald