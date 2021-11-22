Chris E. VanderVoort, 57, wife of Jerry, daughter of Bob Peterson, of Gilbert, Arizona, formerly Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Lund Family Hospice House in Gilbert. Interment was Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Churchill Cemetery in Brookfield Township, Minnesota.
