SATURDAY, DEC. 7: The Forest City Stockade’s annual Pioneer Christmas celebration 10 a.m.-5 p.m. is an opportunity to experience Christmas as it was practiced in 1862. This event features pioneer crafts, visits with Santa Claus, Christmas carolers, demonstrations including blacksmithing, candle making, spinning and weaving, horse-drawn sleigh rides, tour historic buildings and a winter encampment with tepee, wall tent and A-frame. Admission is $5 for adults, and children 12 or younger are still free. The stockade is 6 miles northeast of Litchfield and approximately 1/2 mile south of Forest City on State Highway 24. Watch for a sign for the stockade at the intersection of Highway 24 and 309th Street.