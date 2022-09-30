The Hutchinson City Council rescheduled one meeting and scheduled two others by unanimous vote this past week.
The first change was for its Nov. 8 regular meeting. Due to the election that day, state law does not allow city council meetings to be held between 6-8 p.m. The Hutchinson City Council meeting was rescheduled by unanimous vote for 4 p.m., Nov. 8.
The first addition was for 9 p.m. on Nov. 15. The Hutchinson City Council will meet to canvass election results.
The annual Truth-in-Taxation hearing was set for 6 p.m., Dec. 6.