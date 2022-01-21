Jan. 20, 2022
Clarence Frank Kosek, 92, of Glencoe, formerly of Silver Lake, passed away on Jan. 20, 2022 at Grand Meadows in Glencoe. Funeral service was Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. The Rev. Eric Nelson officiated. Interment was at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Lester Prairie. Casket bearers were Tyler Kosek, Kip Kovar, Rhett Kovar, Giles Blazinski, Matthew Yurek, Ethan Wraspir, Andrew Wraspir, Brandon Fronk, and Mavrik Kosek. Honorary casket bearers were Lindsay Kosek, Kelli Zvorak, Chelsea Rademacher, Alyssa Montgomery, Sarah Blazinski, Amy Style, Grace Kosek, Hope Kosek, Emily Hules, Hannah Yurek, Claire Wraspir, Lexi Fronk, Avril Kosek, Greta Kosek, Edith Kosek, and Louisa Kosek.
Clarence was born on June 2, 1929 in Silver Lake, the son of Henry and Elizabeth (Nowak) Kosek.
Clarence and Doris Oelke were united in holy matrimony on June 1, 1957 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. Their marriage was blessed with nine children. They lived south of Silver Lake for many years until moving to the assisted living in 2018. The family had a large garden and often sold potatoes. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Clarence enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially family vacations at Jail Lake. He and Doris spent time going on many bus tours including Arizona, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, and a park and canyon bus tour to the west coast. A major trip was to Hawaii. They also enjoyed dancing, especially to polka music. Clarence spoke fluent Polish. He was employed by J.R. Clark Co., Lester’s, and retired from Ag Systems.
Survived by his loving wife of 64 years Doris Kosek; children Dale (Jolene) Kosek of Silver Lake, Linda (Dale) Kovar of Mayer, Debra Blazinski of Silver Lake, Jo (Larry) Van De Steeg of Cokato, James (Michelle) Kosek of Glencoe, Susan (Steve) Yurek of Silver Lake, Betty (Dale) Wraspir of Silver Lake, Margie (Chad) Fronk of Silver Lake, and Gary (Larisa) Kosek of Silver Lake; grandchildren Lindsay (Loren Helmbrecht) Kosek, Kelli (AJ) Zvorak, Tyler (Missy Carrigan) Kosek, Chelsea (Brian) Rademacher, Alyssa (Timothy) Montgomery, Kip (Rachel Schuth) Kovar, Rhett (Kassie Solien) Kovar, Giles (Laura Senske) Blazinski, Sarah Blazinski, Amy (Ryan) Style, Jennifer Loeschen, Willie Van De Steeg, Grace Kosek, Hope Kosek, Emily (Nick) Hules, Matthew (Linsey Mahoney) Yurek, Hannah Yurek, Claire Wraspir, Ethan Wraspir, Andrew Wraspir, Brandon Fronk, Lexi Fronk, Avril Kosek, Mavrik Kosek, Greta Kosek, Edith Kosek, and Louisa Kosek; great grandchildren, Hali Zvorak, Amelia Zvorak, Josiah Montgomery, Summer Blazinski, Paisley Blazinski, Henry Style, Evelynn Hules, Bennett Hules, Annabelle Hules; brother Jerome (Marlyce) of Silver Lake; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Ed and Marie Oelke; son-in-law Mark Blazinski; brothers, Ernest Kosek and Richard Kosek, and great-grandson Peyton Rademacher.
Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake assisted the family with funeral arrangements. On-line condolences can be made at mareshfuneralhome.com