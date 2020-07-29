In Q&A responses from Hutchinson City Council Seat 3 candidate Mark Carrigan on A4 in the July 29 Leader, he mistakenly left out part of his answer to the question "The city’s five-year general fund budget forecast predicts tax levy increases of 4.6 to 6.1 percent may be needed to balance future budgets, and those estimates have been called conservative. What do you think should be done to balance future budgets?" The full response Carrigan meant to send was: "Hell if I know. But, in all seriousness, delays in capital improvements and hiring freezes may be necessary to balance future budgets in the absence of business growth and an expanded tax base."
