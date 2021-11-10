Claude D. Schultze, 69, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral Service was on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements were with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
