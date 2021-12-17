Lansink finishes at La Crosse
Liz Lansink, a 2018 Hutchinson High School graduate and senior at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, wrapped up her final year of volleyball by helping lead the Eagles to a 20-11 season.
Lansink started in all but three of the team’s 110 sets and played in all 21 matches, finishing third in kills (149) and second in total blocks (63). She also tallied 14 assists, 22 serving aces and 65 digs for the year. Some of her season highlights included nine kills in an Oct. 29 loss to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and six blocks in an Oct. 22 win against Illinois Institute of Technology.
After a 4-3 finish in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, La Crosse finished tied for third and went on to lose to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the first round of the WIAC Tournament.
Throughout her career, not including 2020 when there was no season, Lansink finished with 452 kills, 183 total blocks, 213 digs, 67 service aces and 27 assists.
Ellis gets first taste of college volleyball
In her second year playing volleyball for the Minnesota State University Mavericks in Mankato, Hutchinson High School 2020 graduate Morgan Ellis made her college debut.
Ellis appeared in 22 sets over 12 matches, recording 15 kills, eight blocks and three digs. Her top performance was in a Sept. 11 win over Lake Superior State when she racked up five kills and five blocks.
As a team the Mavericks finished 14-14 overall and 9-11 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for 11th place in the standings.
Daak shines in Duluth debut
After having her freshman season canceled due to COVID, 2020 Hutchinson High School graduate Grace Daak starred this past fall as a sophomore for the University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball team.
Daak played middle blocker in all 106 sets and 29 matches for the Bulldogs, finishing second in kills (268) and first in total blocks (124). She also had 12 digs, three assists and one serving ace for the season. In her first game on the floor she tallied 10 kills and five blocks. She scored double-digit kills in 11 matches, including season highs of 15 in wins against Minnesota Crookston and Colorado Christian University.
Daak and her former Tiger teammate, Morgan Ellis, even squared off against each other in an Oct. 1 match between Duluth and Minnesota State University. The Bulldogs won 3-0 and Daak had five kills.
Duluth finished the season 18-11 and 10-10 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to take 10th place and miss out on playoffs.
Titus starts on defense for Tommies
As a member of the Hutchinson High School football team, Jordan Titus made a name for himself in the trenches. Now the 2021 graduate is doing the same thing at St. Thomas University.
Titus was one of just two freshmen starters for the Tommies football team this fall, playing defensive nose for a team that made the leap to Division I this year. He appeared in six games, racking up a total of eight tackles. His best game was Oct. 2 when he made three tackles in a 27-24 loss to the University of San Diego.
The Tommies finished the season 7-3 overall and were 6-2 in the Pioneer Football League for a fourth-place finish.
Broersma makes the field at Bethel
Simon Broersma, a 2021 Hutchinson High School graduate and freshman at Bethel University, hit the field this past fall in two games for the Royals football.
The young offensive lineman played Oct. 2 in a 34-9 win against Gustavus Adolphus College, and Oct. 23 in a 63-10 win over Macalester College. In both games he helped Bethel’s offense route its opponents, piling up 362 yards and 651 total yards of offense, respectively.
As a team Bethel finished the season with an 8-3 overall record and 6-2 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They took first in their division to earn a spot in the NCAA Division III playoffs but lost to Central College 61-35 to end the season.
Beffert makes first appearance for Duluth
Ethan Beffert, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota Duluth and a 2020 Hutchinson High School graduate, made his first appearance in a college football game this year for the Bulldogs.
UMD was 9-2 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and 5-1 in the North Division for second place. They lost 48-14 to Angelo State University in the NCAA II playoffs to end the season.
Drahos gets first taste with River Falls
Connor Drahos, a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and a 2020 Hutchinson High School graduate, got his first taste of college football action in a game in September against Northwestern.
The Falcons won that game 71-13 and went on to a 5-2 record in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They finished 9-2 overall.
Corrigan redshirts at Boise
It was a learning year for Russell Corrigan, a 2020 Hutchinson High School graduate and second-year student at Boise State University.
After making an appearance in two games last year for the Broncos football team, Corrigan redshirted this year and did not play. As a team, the Division I Broncos were 7-5 overall this past fall and 5-3 in the Mountain West Conference.
Glaser has quite fall with Gustavus
Ty Glaser, a 2021 Hutchinson High School graduate and freshman at Gustavus Adolphus College, spent the fall learning as a member of the Gusties football team.
Glaser did not appear in the game, but Gustavus had a good season, going 8-2 overall and 6-2 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They took second in their division.
Hoppe learns the ropes at USF
Hutchinson High School 2021 graduate Tristan Hoppe was listed on the University of Sioux Falls football team’s 2021 roster, but the freshman did not appear in a game this year.
The USF Cougars were finished the season with an 8-3 overall record and they were 8-3 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. They finished second in the South Division with a 5-1 record.