Kraft shoots for records at Augsburg
Emma Kraft, a senior at Augsburg University, continued to lead the way for the women’s golf team.
The 2018 Hutchinson High School graduate played in all five of the Auggies’ fall golf tournaments and led her team in all but one, averaging 79.6 and 8 above par per 18-hole round.
Her best round was in the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Invite Sept. 11 at Mill Run Golf Course. She shot a 73 in one round and finished with a 36-hole score of 154 to tie for third place and set a new Augsburg school record. The previous 36-hole record of 159 was set in 2005. Kraft’s 18-hole score of 73 was also the second-best in school history behind a 72 scored in 2005.
Kraft continued to lead the Auggies in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship Oct. 2-4, where she led the team to a seventh-place finish out of 10 squads. Kraft played 45 holes, scoring 40-76-80 for a total of 196. That was good enough for 12th place and her best conference finish ever, two strokes away from All-MIAC Championship honors. Her second-round score of 76 also tied for the third-best single round in school history.
Longie makes Gustavus golf debut
Cam Longie, a 2021 Hutchinson High School graduate and freshman at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, made his collegiate debut as a member of the men’s golf team this past fall.
Longie played in four tournaments, averaging 81 strokes and 10 above par per 18 holes.
He played his first college tournament in the Augsburg Invitational Sept. 4-5 and shot a 162 (81-81) to finish 57th out of 100 golfers. He shot his best college round, a 76, in a JV dual against Minnesota State University, and also scored a 77 in a Gustavus triangular.
Longie wrapped up his fall season with the 2021 Twin Cities Classic Sept. 25-27, where the Gusties finished fifth out of 21 teams. Longie held his own shooting a 79 and 82 the first two rounds before a 90 in the third, finishing with a 54-hole score of 251. He came in 98th place overall out of 120 golfers at the tournament.
Grand runs with Johnnies at NCAA Regional
St. John’s University junior Mitch Grand, a 2019 Hutchinson High School graduate, was one of the top runners on the Johnnies’ men’s cross-country team this past fall.
Grand ran in six meets this year, and his best finish in an 8K race was fifth out of 108 runners in the Hamline Invitational Oct. 1. He saved his best 8K time, however, for the Lewis & Clark Invite Oct. 16 at Milo McIver State Park in Oregon. He ran against 301 other competitors and finished 63rd with a time of 25:32.1, helping the Johnnies to a seventh-place finish overall out of 26 teams.
At the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship Oct. 30 at St. Olaf College, the Johnnies took third place out of 10 teams behind Carleton and St. Olaf. Grand came in 19th overall and third for his team with a time of 26:06.2.
The team wrapped up its year at the NCAA Division III North Region Championship in Colfax, Wisconsin, and Grand was among the eight Johnnies who made the trip for the race. The team took ninth place out of 29 squads, with Grand coming in eighth for his team and 103rd overall out of 219 runners with a time of 26:40.1
Lipke on the field for Johnnies
Jacob Lipke, a 2019 Hutchinson High School graduate and sophomore at St. John’s University, earned his way into two races for the Johnnies’ men’s cross country team this past fall.
Lipke made his first appearance of the year in the St. Boni Invite Oct. 16, where he placed 33rd out of 51 runners and helped St. John’s take first out of five teams.
Although he didn’t run as fast as his teammate Mitchell Grand, Lipke ran his fastest time of the year in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship Oct. 30. He finished 150th out of 195 runners with a time of 29:42.7.