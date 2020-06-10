The Hutchinson High School Class of 2020 had an unusual end to nearly two decades of schooling Friday evening.
The commencement ceremony for 197 graduates filled the school’s west parking lot as students and family members kept to vehicles for a drive-in ceremony designed to maintain social distancing and minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
But the circumstances didn’t seem to lessen the enthusiasm of graduates and many who had found creative ways to celebrate the day. Class President Cole Meyer offered the welcome address, Connor Sturges and Sophie Fennell led class reflections, and Kendra White gave the farewell address. Each elicited applause in the form of honking horns, bubbles blown from car windows and flashing headlights.
Participants were able to tune in to hear the speakers from their vehicles with digital devices. The remote approach also allowed commencement participants to view prerecorded school band and choir performances that would have been played live any other year.
When the program ended, seniors drove through the north parking lot of the school, where teachers awaited with banners to create a ceremonial scene, flanking vehicles on both sides as they slowly made their way to the street. There, more teachers and community members awaited with signs, bells and cheers to congratulate the Class of 2020.