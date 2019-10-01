Let’s take a break from our society’s normal crudefest for a brief moment to honor civility. Cokie Roberts epitomized civility.
She was no pushover — far from it. When it was required, she was as hard as nails. In today’s nasty society, she sometimes needed to be. But somehow, she maneuvered through all of our disagreements in ways that were entirely agreeable.
Yes, I know: By now, you might be tired of hearing about Cokie from her colleagues and buddies. But Cokie’s life is a symbol of what it will take to prevent the toxic atmosphere from poisoning our environment. For good.
First of all, although she was far too down to earth to realize it, Cokie was a pioneer. The tributes following her death from breast cancer highlight her trailblazing for women in journalism. She did do that, smoothly knocking down so many of the obstacles that males had put up to block females from invading our cozy bastions in the media. She didn’t appear to be a hard-nose, but she was one. She and her talented “founding mothers” led a revolution by simply outreporting her competitors, day by day getting the facts straight, and providing the proper context. In that regard, she was a role model for the women who dominate our craft today.
But she hasn’t been simply a female role model; she was an equal-opportunity one. She demonstrated the ideals that all of us should follow. She avoided shortcuts and followed all the tedious standards that are necessary to get the story right. And she did it without antagonizing the fragile egos that permeate Washington.
Those of us who were privileged to know her benefited from her inherent decency. Those of the millions who admired her work can take from her life well-lived the lesson of that same decency, which will be required to save us from ourselves. Whatever your beliefs about where she is after her death, the traditions Cokie Roberts embodied should continue to live on.