Adara Home Health, Woodstone Active Living and St. Croix Hospice will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from noon-6 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Woodstone, 955 Cleveland Ave. S.W., Hutchinson.
According to Bobbie Crocker, customer relations manager at Adara Home Health, the three organizations are committed to strengthening the community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations.
“This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives,” Crocker said.
According to the Red Cross, blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished. Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call Crocker at 612-562-0025, or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code: Woodstone.