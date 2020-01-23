United Way of McLeod County’s mission is to impact the needs of McLeod County by building stronger, healthier communities. This mission is both powerful and big.
A major “ah-ha!” moment for our board and staff was when we realized that to impact the needs of our community, we have to identify the needs, understand them and bring the broader community into those conversations. In response to that, United Way of McLeod County hosted a Community Conversation on Poverty Jan. 8 at Gert & Erma’s in Glencoe. The topic of poverty was identified after 70 community members gathered at the Glencoe City Center in September 2019 to partake in a poverty simulation.
United Way of McLeod County hosted this event with Eliza Tobon of the Glencoe task force in collaboration with United Community Action Partnership. It focused on the everyday challenges members of our community face. At the end, each person shared one word of how they were feeling. We heard words such as “overwhelmed,” “frustrated” and “sad.”
To follow up with that experience, the idea of a broader community conversation came to the table. So we booked the front room at Gert & Erma’s, created a Facebook event, sent individual invitations and prepared.
The conversation was a mix of learning from local experts, as well as having the opportunity to talk with those in attendance. The overwhelming theme of this hour was to debunk the idea that poverty doesn’t exist in our communities, to push back on stereotypes of what poverty looks like, and to consider how each person in the room could address poverty in their personal lives.
Tobon has been a convener of important conversations in the Glencoe area. I received a phone call from her in April 2019, and right away it was clear she had a passion for her community and specifically those who are marginalized or not as quickly thought of. Through her community connections, she started gathering a group of stakeholders in Glencoe to discuss community needs and how to best address those needs: the task force.
Because of her inclusive energy and willingness to take action, things started moving. I’ve learned a lot from her about not only having conversations but also putting energy behind those conversations to make a change.
Tobon was the main speaker at the community conversation. During her presentation, she shared the genesis of the task force, the impact of the poverty simulation, and then shared how poverty isn’t “far away,” but it affects many people around us.
After the poverty simulation, I had quite a few follow-up conversations with folks who participated: my board members, friends and colleagues. People generally shared they were moved and overwhelmed by the experience, except for one.
“Oh, I know how poverty works. I’m very good at navigating those daily decisions. That’s how I grew up and how I lived.” someone shared with me. It was such an important moment for me personally, because when you’re planning something like a poverty simulation, the general idea is that this will truly be a simulation, a short experiment, something new for those in the room.
However, at the beginning of the event, one of the facilitators said something like, “We want to recognize that this simulation may bring up some tough feelings for some of us in the room, because you may have or are still experiencing poverty.”
Poverty, indeed, isn’t “far away.”
Gert & Erma’s was packed for the community conversation, and there was a lot of energy and ideas in the room. After we broke out into conversations about how we could make a difference in our personal lives, we ended our time by reading a poem.
“My Name is Not ‘Those People’” is written by Julia Dinsmore. Julia is a Twin Cities-based author, community organizer and educator. Participants read the poem out loud, taking turns reading paragraphs. It was a powerful way to end our time together.
“The wind will stop before I let my children become a statistic.
Before you give in to the urge to blame me,
the blame that lets us go blind and unknowing
into the isolation that disconnects us, take another look.
Don’t go away.
For I am not the problem, but the solution.
And … my name is not ‘Those People.’”
If you’re looking to dig deeper, Dinsmore’s poem is included in her book “My Name Is Child of God … Not ‘Those People’: A First-Person Look at Poverty.” Also, Hutchinson will be hosting a poverty simulation in the near future, and Glencoe-Silver Lake Public Schools is hosting the simulation on an in-service day in November 2020.