Concordia College of Moorhead celebrated its 2021 spring semester graduates, including three students from Hutchinson who earned degrees: Mikenna Becker, psychology; Lyndsey Grand, English education/communication, magna cum laude; and Colden Hutton, mathematics.
Concordia also announced students who were named to the 2021 spring dean's list, which included Colin McKimm and Connor Sturges of Hutchinson
Finally, Concordia announced two local students who earned scholarships: Leah Pollmann and Grace Borka of Hutchinson