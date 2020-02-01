ADD MASTHEAD TO THIS PAGE
(INSERT PHOTO OF CHRIS SCHLUETER AND LYNN LAUER HERE)
4 Activities: From museums to the performing arts, there is much to do in McLeod and Meeker counties
(INSERT PHOTO OF NURSE VISITING PATIENT AT HOME)
13 Home care: Local providers deliver health care services to people in their own homes
(INSERT PHOTO OF SENIOR VOLUNTEER HERE)
23: Volunteering: Share your talents. Discover what opportunities are available
7 Adult Day Services: Resources for older adults
8 Federal, state, county resources: Help is available for older adults, caregivers
9 Caregiving: Caring for the caregiver
10 Eye care: Make an eye exam part of your health care plan
12 Hearing: Say what? Hearing loss affects many
14: Hospice: Hospice provides comfort to patient, family
15: Housing: Older adults have a variety of housing options
18: Pharmacy: Pharmacists are accessible experts
19: Retirement: Don’t play politics with your portfolio
20: Senior dining: Senior dining offers fun, fellowship and good food
22: Transportation: Options keep people mobile